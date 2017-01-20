

Chris Fox, CP24.com





A bus-load of Toronto residents are headed to Washington to take part in a massive protest that is planned for Donald Trump’s first full day in office.

The Woman's March on Washington will take place along the National Mall on Saturday, about 24 hours after Trump is sworn in as president.

Officials have estimated that the march could attract several hundred thousand people to the U.S. Capitol.

There are also similar marches that will be staged simultaneously in cities across the world, including one at Queen’s Park in Toronto.

“We feel that racism, sexism and islamophobia have no borders and what happens in the United States can happen here as well,” Carolyn Egan, who helped organized a trip to the Washington march for a group of Torontonians, told CP24 on Friday. “We feel that it is important to show our solidarity with our sisters and brothers in the U.S. and gain strength from the hundreds of thousands who will be there because collectively we can make change and fight the same fight here.”

Despite its name, the Washington march is open to both men and women.

The website for the march says the event is about “justice and equity for all,” something Egan says she fears may be at risk in the U.S. and elsewhere.

“Hearing what he (Trump) said during the election gives me great pause and I think we have to be in the streets immediately to show him that he has to stand up for the same issues and ideals that we stand for,” she said.