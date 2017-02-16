

The Canadian Press





TORONTO -- Canada's main stock market eked out a small gain to close at a record high for the fifth day in a row amid a session heavy with corporate earnings reports.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index climbed 19.22 points at 15,864.17 -- with gold, real estate and utilities stocks racking up the biggest gains.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average also finished at an all-time high, adding 7.91 points at 20,619.77 points. The broad S&P 500 was down 2.03 points at 2,347.22 and the Nasdaq composite fell 4.54 points at 5,814.90.

The Canadian dollar was barely changed, dipping 0.03 of a U.S. cent to 76.45 cents US.

In commodities, the March crude contract added 25 cents to US$53.36 per barrel, while the April contract, which was trading at a higher volume, was up 15 cents at US$53.75 per barrel.

April gold advanced $8.50 at US$1,241.60 an ounce, March natural gas contract was down seven cents at US$2.85 per mmBTU, and March copper lost two cents at US$2.72 a pound.