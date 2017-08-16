

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





The Economist has released its annual ranking of the world’s most liveable cities and three of the top five are in Canada.

Once again, Vancouver, Toronto and Calgary sit on the list’s third, fourth and fifth spots respectively.

At fourth spot, Toronto scored an overall rating of 97.2, with the key indicators being stability, healthcare, culture and environment, education and infrastructure.

Topping out the list for the seventh year in a row is Melbourne, Australia, followed by Vienna, Austria.

Overall, Canada and Australia each have three cities in the top ten spots on the list.

The Economist Intelligence Unit ranked 140 cities as part of the ranking.

While there was little change in the top section of the list, a number of other cities in the world saw their scores rise, such as Amsterdam, Reykjavik, Budapest, Singapore and Montevideo.

While Canada and Australia remain relatively stable, the study also points out that overall, the world has seen a decline in stability.

“The impact of declining stability is most apparent when a five-year view of the global average scores is taken,” the report says. “Overall, the global average liveability score has fallen by 0.8% to 74.8% over the past five years. Weakening stability has been a key factor in driving this decrease. The average global stability score has fallen by 2% over the past five years, from 73.4% in 2012 to 71.4% now.”

The least livable city in the world this year was war-torn Damascus, while Lagos, Triploi and Kiev also rounded out the bottom 10 cities on the list.