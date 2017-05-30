

Amara McLaughlin, CP24.com





A 19-year-old Toronto woman is facing 10 human trafficking charges for allegedly coercing a woman into the sex trade last year.

A 39-year-old woman in the Hamilton-area was tricked into the sex trade in 2016 in order to repay a debt she owed the suspect, Toronto police say.

The victim originally refused, but was ultimately recruited.

The 19-year-old suspect allegedly served as the victim’s pimp. Police say she posted lewd photos of the victim online in various stages of undress, to find johns looking for escorts.

While she was trafficked throughout several hotels in Toronto and Hamilton, investigators say “she was assaulted, threatened and forced to provide sexual services.”

Last Thursday, the 39-year-old managed to escape her pimp and contacted police.

A suspect, identified as Clarissa Marie Anson was arrested by police on a warrant Monday after turning herself in.

She is charged with 10 counts of human trafficking. The charges include procuring, receiving financial benefit from trafficking a person over age 18, advertising another person’s sexual services, assault, uttering threats, choking and extortion.

She appeared in a Toronto court on Monday.