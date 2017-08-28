

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





A woman facing terrorism charges in connection with an attempted assault inside a Scarborough Canadian Tire store in June has been ordered to undergo a mental health assessment to see if she is fit to stand trial.

On Monday, after repeatedly refusing to leave her cell and appear for scheduled court appearances in Scarborough, a judge ordered Rehab Dughmosh, 32, to undergo a mental assessment.

Dughmosh was forced to appear in court last week after she refused to attend three prior proceedings. Authorities were ordered to bring her in physically.

She is expected to be transferred to a mental health facility to undergo the assessment.

Dughmosh is facing 21 charges in connection with an incident at Cedarbrae Mall on June 3.

Police previously said she walked into a Canadian Tire store and allegedly assaulted staff and customers with a golf club in the store’s paint section.

According to investigators, she allegedly drew a large knife from under her clothing, uttered death threats and expressed support for the Islamic State militant group during the incident.

She was later restrained and disarmed by store employees.

Dughmosh initially faced seven charges, including assault with a weapon, threatening death and carrying a concealed weapon.

In July, the RCMP laid 14 terror-related charges against Dughmosh.

The Crown alleges that Dughmosh left Canada in 2016 and attempted to travel to Syria with the intention of joining the Islamic State but she did not get any further than Turkey.

Her next court appearance is scheduled for Sept. 6 at 8:30 a.m.