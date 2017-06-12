

Amara McLauhglin, CP24.com





Toronto Zoo will reopen Thursday after its managers and unionized employees voted to ratify a new collective agreement following a month-long strike.

The board of managers at Canada’s largest zoo reviewed and ratified a four-year collective agreement after it was briefed by its negotiating team on Monday. This came one day after members of Local 1600 of the Canadian Union of Public Employees voted to ratify the accord.

“We want to thank our valued guests, members and clients for their patience during the labour disruption and we look forward to their continued support for the Toronto Zoo as a world leader in conservation, education and scientific program,” the zoo said in a statement on Monday.

The zoo will reopen to the public at 9 a.m., but its unionized staff will return to work on Tuesday, along with staff who were exempt from the strike.

“During the next couple of days, staff will be preparing the Zoo for the re-opening including working with Compass Group Canada, our food services provider, to restock the food outlets onsite,” the statement read.

More than 400 unionized staff went on strike on May 11 after contract agreements weren’t met due to issues of job security and language in the contract that would deny work protection to new employees.

Workers who walked off the job included zookeepers, maintenance staff, administration staff, ride operators, public relations staff and concession workers.

Christine McKenzie, President of CUPE 1600, described the strike as a "month of struggle."

"While we are looking forward to returning to work and to looking after the animals we so deeply care about, our employer should be under no illusions that this was an easy decision for us to collectively take," McKenzie said on Sunday.

"Our members understood that their bargaining committee negotiated the best possible agreement on their behalf. The strike may be over, but our commitment to advocating for good jobs and the animals we care for will never end."