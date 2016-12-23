

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Mayor John Tory says 2016 will go down as the year that city council finally answered the question of “how are you going to pay for all this?’ when it comes to the countless transit projects on the books.

Tory made the comment to CP24 during a year-end interview on Friday morning in which he discussed city council’s decision to move forward with introducing road tolls along the Don Valley Parkway and Gardiner Expressway at length.

Tory has repeatedly pushed for the tolls as a way to fund needed transit infrastructure, including SmartTrack and the long-discussed downtown relief line. It should be noted that the province still has to sign off on an amendment to the City of Toronto Act that would allow for the tolling of roads.

“The reason we haven’t opened a new transit station for 14 years is because nobody would answer the question ‘How are we going to pay for it?’ At least now we have answered that question,” Tory said on Friday. “I was not prepared to say let’s just kick this down the road.”

Tory said he faced a “difficult exercise” this year in determining how the city could raise the necessary revenue to finally build much-needed public transit infrastructure.

He said that he could have pushed for a 10 per cent property tax hike but felt that road tolls would be more fair and hurt less people. City staff have said that a $2 road toll on the Gardiner and DVP could raise $166 million annually.

“First of all it is a user fee, which I think is fair, but secondly it will come partly from the pockets of people who use those roads and live in the 905, who don’t at present contributing anything to keeping those roads up,” Tory said.

Housing a top priority in 2017

Looking ahead to 2017, Tory said that he wants Torontonians to be able to look back and say that he helped to move every one of the city’s transit projects ahead.

Tory also said that he plans to make housing one of his top priorities in the New Year.

“I think that there are more and more people who are really struggling to afford to live here and I think that is a long-term problem for us,” he said. “We need more affordable rental housing in particular and I want you to be able to stand here next year and say we have made some significant progress in that regard.”

Tory said that the city could look to create more affordable housing through several avenues.

Those avenues include the streamlining of the approval process for affordable housing developments and “insisting” to developers that they build affordable units as a condition of the approval of certain projects.

Tory said that the city must also continue to promote a program, whereby developers can gain access to city-owned land for affordable housing developments.

“We have 12 pieces of land – we have used three – that we have offered up to the private sector and said ‘Come and build affordable housing and we will contribute our land to the pot.’ I think that is something we have to do more of,” Tory said.