

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Mayor John Tory is asking Ottawa for more funding to help refugees who struggle with the “hard landing” of losing government support and, in some cases, end up relying on the city’s already over-strained shelter system.

At least 810 refugees checked in to Toronto shelters in January, which represents about 19 per cent of the total capacity in the shelter system. That is up significantly from January, 2016 when about 11 per cent of shelter uses were believed to be refugees.

In an open letter sent to Minister of Immigration, Refugees, and Citizenship Ahmed Hussen on Thursday, Tory said that opening the doors to refugees is simply not enough and that the federal government must “make sure our cities have the resources they need to support new arrivals and set them up for success over the long term.”

To that end, Tory asked Hussen to meet with him to discuss “direct intervention and support” for the city’s shelter system and its newcomer office.

The city has about 4,683 bed in its shelter system, however in January an average of 4,366 of those beds were occupied on any given night.

“We cannot accept people here in their time of need only to see them fall through the cracks or lack the resources to reach their true potential,” Tory wrote in the letter. “And we must be clear with all Canadians that our commitment to refugees includes not only a commitment to adequate screening but to adequate support.”

Financial support for government-sponsored refugees expires after 12 months, meaning many of the recently resettled Syrian refugees that came to Canada last year are just now finding themselves on their own.

In his letter, Tory commends the federal government for its leadership on bringing refugees to Canada in a time of “global crisis” but he said that the program has “placed strains” on Toronto’s shelter system.

Tory, however, did tell reporters at a news conference on Thursday that he is hopeful that the government will do the right thing.

“I am optimistic because the federal government has been such a good partner in the earlier parts of this program,” he said.

More than 40,000 Syrian refugees have arrived in Canada since November, 2015, according to federal government data.