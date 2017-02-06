

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





John Tory is calling on Premier Kathleen Wynne to more to address the lack of affordable, high-quality child care in the city.

In a letter sent to Wynne sent Sunday, Tory said while he appreciates the provincial government’s promise to create 100,000 new child care spaces, the investment is not enough.

“After our last meeting, I stated it was not business as usual between our two governments. I firmly believe that when it comes to issues like child care and housing, it can no longer be business as usual because the status quo leaves Toronto taxpayers footing the bills that the province should be paying,” Tory’s letter read.

“Given your recent comments and concerns about affordability for Ontario residents, I want to draw your attention the child card affordability crisis unfolding in Toronto and the need for Queen’s Park to address the issue.”

The city, Tory said, needs the province’s help to increase subsidies and provide “greater base funding.”

He added that the ratio of subsidies to spaces has been declining since 2010 and is asking the province to “act immediately” by providing an additional 4,918 subsidies.

“Going forward, we also ask that any new provincial initiatives to expand the early learning and child care system, including capital investments and growth in school age programs, be accompanied by investments in additional fee subsidies and other measures that address affordability barriers for families, and that such funding keep pace with the annual rate of inflation,” Tory wrote.

Tory’s letter comes less than two weeks after Wynne rejected the city’s request for permission to introduce road tolls on the Don Valley Parkway and the Gardiner Expressway.

Tory previously called Wynne’s decision on tolls “shortsighted.”

Following a meeting between the two leaders last week, Tory said he will continue to “fight” for provincial funding for public transportation, housing and child care.

“They have to be our partners in meeting those needs, simple as that,” Tory said in a news conference after the meeting.

The mayor has recently taken heat from child care advocates for his decision to end a 20-year-old agreement that subsidizes the costs of operating 350 child-care centres in public schools.

Tory said last month that the grant is effectively being repurposed into 300 new city-financed subsidies.