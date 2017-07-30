

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Mayor John Tory says he is “extremely concerned” about the number of drug overdoses in the city after police reported four overdose deaths in the downtown core over the past few days.

On Sunday morning, police confirmed that between Saturday night and Sunday morning, there were four more overdose incidents in the downtown core, bringing the total number of potential overdoses to 24 since Thursday. Of those incidents, police say four were fatal.

“Every one of these overdoses is a tragedy and each loss of a life has a devastating impact on families, friends and the community as a whole,” the mayor said in a statement released by his office on Sunday.

The statement added that the city has been developing and implementing plans to reduce drug overdoses.

“As these recent sad events demonstrate, this remains a significant challenge and we will continue to work with Toronto Public Health, the Toronto Police Service, other governments and other agencies to help people and prevent future deaths,” the statement continued.

“My thoughts and prayers are with the families and friends of those we lost late last week and on this weekend."

On Friday, a man was found without vital signs in a park area near Bathurst and Dundas Street West after a suspected drug overdose and on Saturday afternoon, another overdose victim was found dead in a stairwell near Queen Street East and Trefann Street in Corktown.

The apparent influx in overdoses prompted police to issue a public safety warning about street drugs that could be contaminated with Fentanyl.

Const. Craig Brister said that some of the overdoses may be linked to heroin laced with Fentanyl.

"It is a very, very dangerous drug,” he said. “If you are someone out there who you are a drug user and you’re using this type, you need to show extreme caution when handling it.”