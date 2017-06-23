

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Mayor John Tory has asked the city’s fire chief to conduct a “comprehensive review” aimed at determining whether there are any lessons that can be learned from the deadly blaze that tore through London’s Grenfell Tower earlier this month.

Tory met with Chief Matthew Pegg on Friday morning in what was the latest of several meetings he has held with Toronto emergency management officials in the wake of the London fire, which killed at least 79 people.

During the meeting, Tory said that he asked Pegg to review Toronto’s emergency protocols to ensure that a tragedy like the one in London will never occur here.

Tory said that Pegg also confirmed to him that Toronto Fire Services ongoing transformation plan will include a comprehensive review of the response and deployment of resources to high-rise buildings.

“This city is operating at present on a standard that I think is as high as any other in North America. We literally have annual inspections of buildings where the law requires something much less,” Tory said at a press conference later on Friday morning. “My meeting with the chief was to say ‘Please tell me what if anything we have to do to stay best in class’ He has embarked on a review at my request of what we are already doing and how we can make it even better.”

A combustible form of siding that failed safety tests has been blamed for the quick acceleration of the fire at Grenfell Tower and police officials in England have said that they are considering laying manslaughter charges in the case.

Tory said that his conversations with Pegg and others officials at the City of Toronto have led him to believe that the city is doing “everything that is reasonable to expect” in order to prevent high-rises fires here.

Nonetheless, he said that incidents like the one in London should be a reminder to residents to take steps of their own to prevent fires, including properly disposing of cigarette butts and making sure their smoke detectors are functioning.

“Yes we can inspect and yes we should do more and yes we should and do have the toughest building standards but people have to cooperate too,” he said.

Since 2016, the city has required that high-rise residential buildings are inspected at least once a year.

Speaking with CP24, Pegg said that the fire department is constantly looking at its “deployment and resource capabilities” and making sure that “apparatuses and crews are being prepositioned around the city” so they are able to quickly respond to emergencies, particularly those in high-rise buildings which require more resources.

“We have to look to the future five, 10 and 15 years from now as the city begins to grow and densify,” he said.

Tory previously met with the head of the city's Office of Emergency Management on Thursday.