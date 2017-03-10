

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Mayor John Tory says he remains unconvinced that a foreign buyers tax would work as a “magic wand” that would finally curb the soaring cost of Toronto real estate.

Tory made the comment to CP24 on Friday; one day after Ontario Finance Minister Charles Sousa told reporters at Queen’s Park that a tax on foreign buyers is one of the options he is looking at to help cool the hot GTA housing market.

The comments marked an about-face from a year previous, when Sousa dismissed the idea and said he would rather let market forces prevail.

“I am desperately understanding of the fact that people are worried about their kid’s ability to buy a home and their own ability to buy a home but I am also really anxious to avoid creating any impression that there is magic wand to wave and that a foreign buyers tax will immediately result in a great moderation of prices,” Tory said on Friday. “I think it is important to know these things and know that that a tax would actually address the problem. How would people feel if we brought in a tax and it is ineffective at moderating house prices?”

Home prices rose 27.7 per cent last month

The average price of a home sold in the Greater Toronto Area last month was up a staggering 27.7 per cent from the previous year.

In Toronto, where the number of active listings continued to be at historic lows, the average price of a home hit $859,186 and the average price of a detached home reached $1,573,622.

The rapid acceleration of property values has prompted a number of economists to sound the alarm bell about a potential housing bubble in Toronto. It’s also resulted in calls for the implantation of a Vancouver-style tax on foreign homebuyers but Tory told CP24 on Friday that he doesn’t believe that is the answer.

The Toronto Real Estate Board has also spoken out against implementing a foreign buyers tax.

“It would be easier for me to say ‘Bring it on, let’s do that’ because people have the sense that it will solve this problem,” Tory said. “But the best thing we can do for now is to address the supply issue. There is an inadequate supply and the success of Toronto at being a magnet for people is driving prices up.”

Tory said that one way that the city can address the cost of rising prices is by working with condominium developers in order to get them to build more units with three or more bedrooms.

He also said that that the proliferation of Airbnb has also taken some homes off the market that would otherwise be put up for sale.

As for suggestions from some corners that foreign investors are driving up the cost of property, Tory said there just isn’t enough data to make that determination at this point.

“Nobody can even answer the question of how many foreign buyers there are for sure,” he said. “Some people say 5 per cent, some people say 10 per cent and a lot of people say it’s even more than that. We just don’t know.”

In August, the British Columbia provincial government implanted a 15 per cent tax on foreign buyers who purchase properties in Vancouver. Last month the number of real estate transactions in Vancouver were down 40 per cent from a year previous. The price of detached homes also dropped about five per cent to $2.67 million.