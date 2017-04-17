

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





Mayor John Tory is pledging that his meeting with the federal and provincial finance ministers on the city’s housing affordability crisis will not simply be for show.

“This is not a photo-op,” Tory told reporters Monday. “I think it’s a very important first opportunity for the three representatives of the three governments to sit in a room together and actually compare notes.”

Tory is set to meet with Federal Finance Minister Bill Morneau and Ontario’s Minister of Finance Charles Sousa on Tuesday to discuss measures that could be taken to cool the red-hot housing market.

“We’ve all been meeting with experts and it’s more important that we should be sitting with people who understand, to the extent that anyone does, the housing market and what’s driving prices up in this way that’s created a lot of fear,” Tory said. “I think it’s very healthy that we should be sitting together and avoid surprises and it means we can compare notes and possibly come upon some responsible and effective things we can do.”

The city’s red-hot real-estate market has seen home prices skyrocket over the past few months, with instant bidding wars becoming standard for houses and condos as soon as they hit the market.

Last month, the average price of a detached house in the city hit $1.21 million, up 33.4 per cent from a year ago.

At the same time, rent prices have been going up as well, with some reports of landlords hiking rent for non-rent-controlled units by as much as double.

The runaway home prices have triggered warnings from some banks and economists that the market is showing features of a possible housing bubble.

Developers have responded by pointing to a lack of supply and urging governments to release more land for development. But others have pointed to investors and foreign buyers, spurred on by low interest rates, as possible drivers of the wild market.

“The meetings I have had with the experts and I’m told the meetings that others have had with the experts suggest there’s an element of speculation that has found its way into our housing market that is helping push prices up,” Tory said. “I haven’t found anybody that has the answer and the magic solution and that’s why we’re having the meeting.”

Tory said he’ll go into the meeting with a list of possible solutions that he’s floated in the past and compare notes with the federal and provincial ministers. That list includes a tax on vacant units, as well as efforts to increase the city’s supply of rental housing and getting better data on housing in the city in general.

Tory also called on the province to release matching funds for affordable housing in the city.

For his part, Sousa has hinted that the province might introduce measures to target speculators who flip homes, snatching up new properties and then quickly reselling them at a profit. A foreign buyer’s tax has also been floated as a measure the province could take to cool the market.

The province is expected unveil a toolkit of calming measures for the housing market in its April 27 budget.