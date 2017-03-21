

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Mayor John Tory says that a simple communication mix-up is to blame for his office urging councillors to vote against a gender equality motion that he publicly supported.

In February, Tory voted in favour of a motion by Coun. Kristyn Wong-Tam asking staff to develop a framework to look at the impact of budgetary decisions on various genders.

The motion was adopted by a vote of 26 to 18 with the support of Tory but on Monday the Toronto Star reported that staff in Tory’s office actually took steps behind the scene to defeat it.

According to the Star report, a cheat sheet that is regularly distributed to councillors aligned with the mayor called for a “no” vote on the motion, despite the mayor’s public support.

The Star also said that there was a second discrepancy on another motion at the same meeting. In that case Tory voted in favour of adding a new position to the city’s newcomer office while the cheat sheet urged his allies to vote against it.

In the wake of the news surfacing, several councillors criticized Tory for saying one thing and doing another. Tory, however, told CP24 on Tuesday that the issue was simply a communications problem.

“I think people who know me know that I don’t conduct myself that way and neither does my staff,” he said. “It was just less communication than there should have been and we will do better next time.”

After the publication of the Star report on Monday, the mayor’s spokesperson Don Peat released a statement, which did not directly address the discrepancy, and only stated that the “mayor’s votes speak for themselves.”

Tory did offer more clarity to CP24 on Tuesday, though.

Speaking from Mumbai, where he is in the midst of a 10-day trade mission, Tory said that the votes in question occurred at around midnight and were among a list of 80 budget-related votes taking place that night.

“There was less communication obviously between my staff who prepare these sheets,” he said.

Tory also had harsh words for Wong-Tam on Tuesday after she accused Tory of being dishonest in an interview with the Star.

“I am sorry that she feels that she has to do these kinds of drive by character slams but if that’s the way she feels she has to do business then that is up to her,” he said.