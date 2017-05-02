

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Mayor John Tory says he will continue to publicly pressure the province for money for transit and housing, even as Premier Kathleen Wynne accuses him of making statements that are “simply not true.”

Wynne told reporters on Tuesday morning that some of the recent comments made by Tory have been misleading and have had a “strong political overtone” to them that she said is “counterproductive.”

In particular, Wynne took issue with Tory’s suggestion that the province has failed to properly fund future transit projects in the city, including the long-discussed downtown relief line. Last year, Queen’s Park provided the city with $150-million in funding to further study that line and get the project closer to shovel-ready.

“It is just not true that we haven’t stepped up on transit and likewise it is not true that we haven’t stepped up on housing,” she said at a press conference at Lakeridge Health Centre in Oshawa. “I think the whole debate is not appropriate.”

Wynne told reporters that there “is no government that has invested more “in Toronto than her government and accused Tory of ignoring “billions of dollars” in provincial money.

Tory, however, told reporters at a subsequent news conference that he is simply “doing his job” by “standing up for Toronto” and calling on other governments to help fund needed infrastructure, in particular a $2.6 billion plan to repair crumbling Toronto Community Housing units.

“I have no interest of being of influence or being a power figure or anything else in the Ontario election,” Tory told reporters on Tuesday at city hall. “I just want to make sure that the people I am responsible for as their mayor, including in particular some of the most disadvantaged people who are in Toronto Community Housing, get the help they need from all of their governments to repair housing that any Torontonian would be embarrassed to say is the best we can provide. It is not the best we can do. We have to do better and I need the province to help in achieving that task.”

Some TCHC units may be closed

By the end of 2017, the city will have spent $870 million on repairing TCHC units, which represents a third of the cost of its 10-year capital plan.

Tory had hoped that the province would include some funding for TCHC capital repairs in the budget released last week but there was no new money for social housing and only $130 million in previously announced funds for energy retrofits.

Now, there exists a very real possibility that the TCHC will have to close hundreds of units in 2018 and thousands in the following years, should funding not be provided.

Speaking with reporters at city hall, Tory cast away suggestions that his lobbying has veered into partisan territory and vowed to continue putting forward his view “anyway” he can.

Tory also specifically defended his decision over the weekend to hand out flyers at an Etobicoke public housing complex urging residents to contact their Liberal MPP to demand money for needed repairs.

Transportation Minister Steven Del Duca had previously said that Tory was “effectively” campaigning against incumbent MPP in taking that action.

“I didn’t ever say nor would I want to portray that I was campaigning against anybody,” Tory said. “I was campaigning for the tenants of Toronto Community Housing, for justice for those neighbourhoods and for the notion of Liberal MPP’s speaking up on behalf of TCHC residents and Toronto residents.”

Tory met with PC Leader Patrick Brown on Monday and has promised to also meet with Wynne and NDP Leader Andrew Horwath ahead of the 2018 election.