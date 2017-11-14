

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Mayor John Tory is headed to New York City today for a two-day technology and innovation business mission.

The mayor’s trip will include a visit to Sidewalk Labs, which recently won a bid to help construct a high-tech community on Toronto’s waterfront.

Tory will also take part in a roundtable at the Grand Central Tech innovation hub with MaRS to “promote the strategic eastern alliance between New York and Toronto’s tech markets,” the city says.

"I'm proud that Toronto is emerging as the global centre for urban innovation and technology," Tory said in a statement released Tuesday.

"I am dedicated to promoting our rapidly growing technology companies and building key alliances with companies in other strong cities like New York."

On Wednesday, the mayor, along with the mayors of Brampton and Mississauga, and the regional chairs of York and Durham, will host the New York launch of Toronto Global, a provincially and federally funded program aimed at promoting the Toronto region and attracting foreign investment.

"The Toronto Region has diverse opportunities and vibrant partnerships in New York City, which is a main gateway to the larger U.S. market," Tory’s statement continued.

"This business mission will help tell the story of what’s happening in the Greater Toronto Area and bring even more opportunities and investment to our region."