

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Mayor John Tory will be visiting a Weston church today after police say a fire was deliberately set at the building on Sunday morning.

According to investigators, a small fire broke out at St. John the Evangelist Roman Catholic Church, located near Weston Road and Lawrence Avenue, at around 7:30 a.m. on Sunday.

Neil MacCarthy, a spokesperson for the church, told CP24 that a “flammable device” was thrown through the window of the building.

“Thankfully no one was inside the church so no one was injured and the device kind of extinguished itself after some time,” MacCarthy said Sunday.

Easter services were cancelled as a result of the incident, which resulted in approximately $5,000 damage.

Toronto Fire Services said they have not yet determined exactly what type of device caused the fire.

Police have identified the suspect wanted in connection with the alleged arson as 43-year-old Marc Porlier, of no fixed address.

Security camera images of the man were released by investigators on Sunday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-1200 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).