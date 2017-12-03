

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





When council meets this week, Mayor John Tory says he will ask councillors to support a plan to add 400 new spaces to the city’s shelter system as soon as possible.

Speaking at city hall on Sunday, Tory, alongside Coun. Gary Crawford and Coun. James Pasternak, said the proposed new beds will be in addition to the previously announced new beds coming to five shelters in 2018.

“We are already underway talking to each of the shelters that exist in the city of Toronto, asking them across the city to add capacity wherever they possibly can,” Tory said.

“The plan will also see us use more motel rooms in the city to house individuals and families where that is necessary and appropriate.”

Tory added that he plans to ask staff to open three extra shelters that were initially scheduled to open in 2019 next year.

In an effort to find additional space for a new winter drop-in, Tory said he will organize a meeting of community and business leaders to see what they can come up with.

In the past, non-profit organizations have pushed for the opening of the Moss Park and Fort York armouries to add shelter space to the system but on Sunday, Tory said city staff believes there are more appropriate spaces.

“I’ve extensively discussed the armouries option again with our professional staff… and they have agreed that this is not a desirable option or the most desirable option for a number of reasons,” Tory said.

The mayor also said while it has been suggested that he should declare an emergency over the lack of shelter beds, he does not believe it would be appropriate under the circumstances.

“We looked at the law and we sat down with our professional advisors… and the staff have advised me that the declaration of such an emergency would not represent a proper use of that part of the law that allows me to do that,” he said.

“I believe it is important for me to respect their advice.”

The city says demand for shelter beds continues to rise.

“While I know for some our concrete solutions that I’m putting forward today… that these are sometimes never enough,” Tory said.

“But I also know that we cannot simply do nothing. We must take decisive action and I’m confident that council is going to join me in taking decisive action.”