

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





Toronto Public Health has confirmed an additional case of mumps in the city, bringing the total number of confirmed cases so far this year to 18.

“Toronto Public Health is seeing a rise in mumps cases in the city among 18-35 year olds,” the agency said in a statement Tuesday evening. “Currently, there have been 18 confirmed cases of mumps in Toronto in 2017.”

While there is a vaccine against the disease, health officials say that two doses are needed to ensure that the vaccine is effective. People are therefore being advised to make sure that their shots are up-to-date.

“The mumps virus is found in saliva and respiratory droplets. It is spread from person to person through coughing, sneezing, and coming into contact with a person's saliva by sharing drinks or utensils, food or water bottles, or by kissing,” Toronto Public health said in its statement.

“A major factor contributing to outbreaks is being in a crowded environment, such as attending the same class, playing on the same sports team or living in a dormitory with a person who has the mumps.”

Recent cases in the city have been linked to people who frequented bars in the city’s west end.

Aside from Toronto, increased mumps cases have also been seen in in Winnipeg and Western Canada hockey teams.

