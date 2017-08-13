

The Canadian Press





VANCOUVER - Police say at least three people have been injured after they were struck by a tour bus in downtown Vancouver .

Sgt. Jason Robillard with Vancouver police says the crash happened on a street along the city's waterfront Sunday morning.

He says three people were taken to hospital, including two with life-threatening injuries and one with minor injuries.

B.C. Emergency Health Services has said four people were taken to hospital, including two people in critical condition and another two in serious condition.

It's not yet clear how the accident happened, but police are expected to give more details later Sunday.