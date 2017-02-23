

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





A tow truck has now removed an SUV that got struck in a streetcar tunnel near Union Station this morning.

At around 4 a.m., Toronto police say a 21-year-old motorist drove down into the Union Loop tunnel, which is designated exclusively for streetcars, and got stuck on the tracks.

It initially appeared as though driver had fled the scene, abandoning the vehicle on the tracks, but Const. Jenifferjit Sidhu told CP24 that the driver did eventually return to the scene.

Police later said that the driver left the scene to go get help.

This will take some time to clear. Far more than it took the driver to get to this point, unfortunately. They fled, for the record. pic.twitter.com/hln4S4aSHw — Brad Ross (@bradTTC) February 23, 2017

The TTC says streetcars are turning back at Spadina Avenue and Queens Quay and shuttle buses are operating in the area to take streetcar passengers into Union Station.

Police said the vehicle blew two tires and sustained some minor damage.

It is not clear when full streetcar service will resume in the area.

The driver has been handed a $425 fine for illegal entry. Police say there are no criminal charges pending at this point.

TTC Spokesperson Brad Ross said this isn't the first time a driver has been stuck in the tunnel. Last April, a motorist made the exact same mistake.