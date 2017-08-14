

Courtney Greenberg, CP24.com





A 10-year-old girl with cerebral palsy is devastated after a toy car that helps her get around her Barrie home was stolen.

“She is not able to walk on her own and requires a power wheelchair,” Denise Fogarty said about her daughter, Hilary. “And to change it up a bit, we bought her a (toy) Escalade.”

But Fogarty said she believes the toy car, which is usually parked in front of their home, was stolen before midnight on Saturday.

“From an eyewitness, they said a grown man and a child walked up to our property from the centre of the road behind me. And the grown man pulled it down, and proceeded to the park, where the child got in it, started it and proceeded toward Prince William (Way),” Fogarty told CTV News Toronto on Monday afternoon.

However, Hilary’s mother is more concerned about her daughter’s loss of independence without the toy car and wondered how someone could take the toy car from Hilary.

“How can you do this to another child? You’re obviously a parent yourself because you were seen with a child. Would you like that done to you?” asked Fogarty.

Hilary’s sister agreed.

“She wants to do everything like everybody else does,” said Meghan Fogarty. “She doesn't want other people pushing her in her stroller and a wheelchair.”

The family said they hope the person who took the toy car will realize he stole from a disabled child and have a change of heart.

The suspect is described as a white man who is around five-foot-eight. He was described as having a medium build and was seen with a young boy, about four or five years old.

With files from CTV News Toronto's Tracy Tong