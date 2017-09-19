

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





Toronto Police Chief Mark Saunders has told front line officers he’s had enough of them wearing non-uniform hats while on the job to protest cuts, and anyone wearing them Tuesday may face discipline.

Police spokesperson Mark Pugash said the order went out that as of 6 a.m. Tuesday; all officers must be in “approved uniforms only.”

Last week, Toronto Police Association President Mike McCormack asked officers to start wearing hats with the letters “TPA” written on them, to protest what they call a lack of progress by police administrators on meeting promises made this year, including hiring 80 new constables.

On Friday, Saunders replied in a video memo distributed to all staff that the service was working to hire new officers and had received more than 100 applications for the open positions.

The TPA job action measures are in response to a modernization plan adopted by Toronto police, which calls for the overall size of the force to shrink from 5,224 officers today to as few as 4,767 by the end of 2019.