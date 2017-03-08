

The Canadian Press





OTTAWA -- Police in Ottawa say a traffic stop early Wednesday may have prevented a deadly overdose.

An officer pulled over a vehicle and found a male passenger exhibiting signs of an overdose, including vomiting and difficulty breathing.

Police say paramedics were called to the scene, where they administered the overdose-reversing drug naloxone through the nasal spray Narcan.

The drug has not yet been authorized by Health Canada, but the federal health minister has signed an interim order allowing it to be used in emergencies.

Police say the victim was stabilized and sent to hospital for further treatment.

They report that paramedics said the victim could have died if they hadn't intervened.