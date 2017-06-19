

Amara McLaughlin, CP24.com





A historic moment at the Ontario legislature on Monday as the blue, white and pink transgender flag was raised for the first time during Pride month – a move aimed at increasing inclusion.

“This is an important symbolic gesture to make sure we’re centering the conversation and our activism around the more marginalized parts of our community,” Ontario Public Service Pride Network chair David Morris said.

The transgender flag was hoisted above the Pride flag at Queen’s Park, and for many that decision is a stirring reminder of freedom.

“It means so much to me given I came here as a refugee,” said Biko Beattah. “I am transgender. I moved here from Kenya, seeking asylum because it was illegal to be who I am in my country.”

For others, it sends a strong message, taking a stance against discrimination.

“It means for people like myself who grew up feeling not included and not represented that indeed, it’s a clear symbol that perhaps I am,” Susan Gapka said.

This act comes of the heels of the landmark passing of Bill C-16 – which gives new federal protections to transgender Canadians – in the House of Commons last week.

The bill updates the Canadian Human Rights Act and the Criminal Code to include the terms “gender identity” and “gender expression.” The legislation also makes it illegal to discriminate on the basis of gender identity or expression. This extends hate speech laws to include the two terms, and make it a hate crime to target someone for being transgender.

“It’s such an important acknowledgment,” Ontario NDP critic and MPP Cheri Dinovo said. “Trans folk have a 50 per cent attempted suicide rate, 50 per cent living under the poverty line. There is no more marginalized group in Canada than trans individuals so we have to remember that.”