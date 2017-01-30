

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Representatives with a Toronto transit advocacy group will gather at more than a dozen TTC locations today to push for increased transit funding.

Jessica Bell, the executive director of TTCriders, said the group will be speaking to TTC customers all day today, asking them to contact their local councillor to discuss issues with service cuts and overcrowding.

“We are sick of the delays. We are sick of being uncomfortable,” Bell told CP24 outside Bathurst Station Monday morning.

“The city needs to find the money this budget cycle.”

Representatives with TTCriders say they are taking their message to 14 different TTC locations today, including Sherbourne, Broadview, and Warden stations.

“We want to see more funding so service can be improved,” Bell added.