Transport truck crash closes WB Hwy. 401 near Cambridge
Chris Fox, CP24.com
Published Saturday, February 11, 2017 8:51AM EST
The westbound lanes of Highway 401 are closed at Cedar Creek Road near Cambridge following a collision involving two transport trucks, Ontario Provincial Police say.
According to Const. Kerry Schmidt, one of the transport trucks smashed into the back of the other at around 8:30 a.m.
Schmidt said that it does not appear as though either driver sustained life-threatening injuries in the collision.
It is not immediately clear when the highway will reopen.
OPP investigators are headed to the scene now.