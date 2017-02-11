

Chris Fox, CP24.com





The westbound lanes of Highway 401 are closed at Cedar Creek Road near Cambridge following a collision involving two transport trucks, Ontario Provincial Police say.

According to Const. Kerry Schmidt, one of the transport trucks smashed into the back of the other at around 8:30 a.m.

Schmidt said that it does not appear as though either driver sustained life-threatening injuries in the collision.

It is not immediately clear when the highway will reopen.

OPP investigators are headed to the scene now.