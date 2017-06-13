

Amara McLaughlin, CP24.com





A tractor trailer carrying hazardous goods rolled over, shutting down a section of the QEW in both directions in St. Catharines on Tuesday afternoon.

The crash happened around 3 p.m. along the Fort Erie bound QEW at Martindale Road when a tractor trailer flipped onto the centre median.

A fire broke out as a result of the transport truck's cargo, OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt told CP24.

It was hauling a toxic substance, phosphine -- a flammable and toxic gas, Schmidt said.

The roadway has been closed between Ontario Street and Highway 406 due to an evacuation order by police. A 1.2-kilometre radius has been set up around the toxic substance to reduce the public's exposure.

The OPP are currently evacuating local residences and businesses as a precautionary measure, Schmidt explained.

"If you live in the area an officer might knock on your door to evacuate and you may hear sirens," he said.

It's not clear if the toxic substance spilled as a result of the crash. St. Catharines Fire and the OPP are working to access the contaminated areas at the site.

No one was injured in the crash.

Heavy delays are expected in the area, according to investigators.