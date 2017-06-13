

Amara McLaughlin, CP24.com





A single transport truck carrying a flammable, hazardous chemical has rolled over on the Queen Elizabeth Way, shutting down a section of the highway and forcing an evacuation in St. Catharines on Tuesday afternoon.

The crash happened around 3 p.m. along the Fort Erie bound QEW at Martindale Road when a tractor trailer flipped onto the centre median guardrail.

A fire broke out as a result of rollover, Ontario Provincial Police Sgt. Kerry Schmidt told CP24. It was not immediately clear if the product held in the tanker's trailer had leaked, as a result.

Toxic chemical identified as phosphine

The transport truck was hauling a toxic substance -- phosphine, a flammable fumigant and clear, colourless gas in its natural state, according to Schmidt.

It is classified as "very toxic" by WHMIS, and when inhaled, causes cell damage in lungs and affects the nervous system.

“This product is very flammable if exposed to the atmosphere and we’re using all precautionary measures necessary right now,” he said.

There is concern of inhalation as the wind is blowing eastward, according to Niagara Regional Police.

Evacuation underway of nearby businesses, residents

The portion of the roadway has been closed between Ontario Street and Highway 406 due to an evacuation order by police.

A two-kilometre radius is an expansion of the original 1.2-kilometre radius set up around the site to reduce the public's exposure to the substance. For now this is a "precautionary measure."

“We’re taking all the precautions necessary to make sure no one gets hurt in getting this situation rectified,” Schmidt said.

Crews are currently evacuating nearby businesses and are advising local residents to take shelter inside their homes.

Schmidt explained the evacuation order is expected to only affect a small number of residences and businesses.

"If you live in the area an officer might knock on your door to evacuate and you may hear sirens," he warned.

St. Catharines Fire and Niagara paramedics are creating a barrier around the site to protect the area, according to city officials.

Hazardous cleanup crew evaluating crash site

It's not clear if the toxic substance spilled as a result of the crash. St. Catharines Fire and the OPP are working to assess the contaminated areas at the site.

A hazardous goods cleanup crew has been called in to determine if the toxic substance spilled out from the trailer where it was being carried, Schmidt explained.

"Residents are urged to avoid travelling near the area due to the increased traffic caused by the closure of the QEW," St. Catharines officials say.

Schmidt said it appeared to be a mechanical issue that caused the crash. No injuries were reported as a result.

Heavy delays are expected in the area for several hours.