

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





The trial for three cops accused of sexually assaulting a female officer begins in a Toronto courtroom this morning.

Officers Joshua Cabero, 28, Leslie Nyznik, 38, and Sameer Kara, 31, were charged with sexual assault and gang sexual assault in February 2015 in connection with an alleged incident involving a female parking enforcement officer while the officers were off duty.

The three cops, who all worked in 51 Division, were suspended with pay following the allegations and are currently out on $15,000 bail. They have been prohibited from drinking alcohol and possessing guns.

The officers have also been ordered to avoid contact with the complainant and 20 witnesses.

An internal investigation will be conducted when the criminal case is complete, Toronto police spokesperson Mark Pugash previously confirmed.

The trial is set to begin at 10 a.m.