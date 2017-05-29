Trial for 3 Toronto cops accused of sexually assaulting female officer begins
Toronto cops charged with sexually assaulting a female officer walk out of a Finch Avenue courthouse on Feb. 19, 2015 after being released on $15,000 bail.
Codi Wilson, CP24.com
Published Monday, May 29, 2017 8:36AM EDT
Last Updated Monday, May 29, 2017 8:54AM EDT
The trial for three cops accused of sexually assaulting a female officer begins in a Toronto courtroom this morning.
Officers Joshua Cabero, 28, Leslie Nyznik, 38, and Sameer Kara, 31, were charged with sexual assault and gang sexual assault in February 2015 in connection with an alleged incident involving a female parking enforcement officer while the officers were off duty.
The three cops, who all worked in 51 Division, were suspended with pay following the allegations and are currently out on $15,000 bail. They have been prohibited from drinking alcohol and possessing guns.
The officers have also been ordered to avoid contact with the complainant and 20 witnesses.
An internal investigation will be conducted when the criminal case is complete, Toronto police spokesperson Mark Pugash previously confirmed.
The trial is set to begin at 10 a.m.