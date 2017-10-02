SHERBROOKE, Que. - A trial is set to begin today for three former railway employees charged in connection with the fatal 2013 train derailment in Lac-Megantic, Que.

A jury will decide the fate of former train driver Thomas Harding, traffic controller Richard Labrie and manager of train operations Jean Demaitre.

All three have pleaded not guilty to one count of criminal negligence causing death.

A total of 47 people died and part of the Quebec town was destroyed when oil laden train cars derailed and caught fire.

The Crown has signalled it will call 24 civilian and 11 police witnesses, and one expert witness in a trial that is expected to last until December.

The trial is being held in Sherbrooke, Que,. 150 kilometres east of Montreal.