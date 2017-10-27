Trial for Quebec City mosque shooting suspect to begin March 2018
Alexandre Bissonnette, a suspect in a shooting at a Quebec City mosque, arrives at the court house in Quebec City on Tuesday, February 21, 2017. The accused in Quebec City's deadly mosque shooting formally changed lawyers on Thursday during a brief court hearing. Alexandre Bissonnette, 27, appeared briefly before Quebec court Judge Jean-Louis Lemay and acknowledged he was bringing in a new attorney.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Mathieu Belanger - POOL
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, October 27, 2017 10:55AM EDT
QUEBEC -- The trial for the man accused of gunning down six men in a mosque in Quebec City will begin next March.
Superior Court Justice Raymond W. Pronovost announced the date this morning.
Alexandre Bissonnette, 27, is facing six counts of first-degree murder and six of attempted murder using a restricted firearm.
The men, aged between 39 and 60, were killed when a gunman stormed the mosque last Jan. 29 and opened fire as they were attending prayer.
The trial, which is to begin March 26, is expected to last about two months.