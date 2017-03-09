

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





Closing arguments are underway at the trial of a Toronto woman charged with mischief after giving water to pigs in a truck on its way to the slaughterhouse in Milton two years ago.

Anita Krajnc, co-founder of Toronto Pig Save, was filmed poking a water bottle through holes in a trailer holding dozens of pigs on June 22, 2015.

In an a clip of the incident captured on video, the driver of a truck carrying pigs confronts Krajnc on a roadway near Fearman's Pork Inc., after she gives water to pigs in the trailer through slats and holes in the carriage’s walls.

“Don’t put it in there again,” the driver of truck says to Krajnc in the video.

“If this pig is thirsty, they’ll have water,” Krajnc replies.

The owner of a pig farm filed a complaint against Kranjc the next day. Police formally served Krajnc back in September.

Kranjc has admitted giving water to the pigs but maintains that she acted only out of concern for the pigs' wellbeing.

The owner of the pigs, Eric Van Boekel, told court back in Aug. 2016 that he made a formal complaint over the encounter because he feared the water Kranjc was giving the pigs contained contaminants.

He told court he feared the slaughterhouse would turn his pigs away and he suffer a significant financial loss.

The driver of the truck, Jeffrey Veldjesgraaf, told court that it was a regular occurrence to find animal rights activists at the side of a road offering water to animals in his truck.

People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals President Ingrid Newkirk held a rally Thursday morning with demonstrators outside the Burlington courthouse where the trial is being held.

Tonight at 7p.m., Kranjc will be the guest of honour at a discussion at the University of Toronto’s Trinity College about activism on behalf of animal rights

--With files from the Canadian Press