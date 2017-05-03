

The Canadian Press





TORONTO - Ontario's human rights tribunal says a Toronto area landlord violated his tenants' religious rights by ignoring their requests to accommodate their prayer times and walking through their rented unit with shoes on despite being asked not to do so.

The decision says John Alabi discriminated against his tenants on account of their Muslim faith.

Walid Madkour and his wife Heba Ismail alleged Alabi repeatedly ignored requests related to their religion when he was trying to find new tenants for the unit they were vacating in early 2015.

They alleged he disregarded requests to give them a few minutes notice before prospective tenants would enter so that Ismail could put on her hijab and other modest attire that was in accordance with tenets of the Qur'an.

They alleged he also defiled the space they designated for daily prayers by walking through it with shoes on despite their requests that he remove his footwear.

Tribunal adjudicator Jo-Anne Pickel sided with the couple and fined Alabi a total of $12,000.