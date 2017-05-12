

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





A Quebec transport truck driver is facing multiple charges after a seven-vehicle pileup on Highway 401 near Kingston left four people dead and two others injured on Thursday morning.

The OPP said several vehicles including four tractor trailers, a GARDA armoured car and two smaller passenger cars collided in the westbound lanes of Highway 401 between Joyceville Raod and Highway 15 outside Kingston at approximately 1:30 a.m.

The four people who died were all in the same vehicle, OPP Sgt. Angie Atkinson said. Their car caught fire in the course of the collision. The ages and genders of the victims have not yet been released. Work to identify them is ongoing.

Two guards inside the GARDA armoured car suffered serious injuries and were taken to hospital for treatment. One of the guards needed to be extricated from the vehicle by firefighters.

The highway was re-opened late Thursday afternoon.

A transport truck driver identified as 37-year-old Dunhill Tabanao of Vaudreuil-Dorion, Quebec was arrested at the scene of the collision.

He has been charged with four counts of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing death and two counts of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing bodily harm.

He was scheduled to appear in bail court on Thursday in Kingston.