

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Halton Regional Police are searching for three suspects who investigators say fled from officers during a high-speed pursuit and then then set the vehicle they were driving on fire in Burlington.

According to police, officers attempted to stop a Chevrolet pickup truck near Walkers Line and Mainway shortly before midnight on Tuesday.

The driver of the truck refused to pull over and a high-speed pursuit began. Police continued to chase the suspect vehicle onto the QEW eastbound but stopped when the driver of the truck reached speeds of more than 140 kilometres per hour.

During the pursuit, two police cruisers collided and one officer was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

The suspect vehicle was later found in flames in south Burlington.

Police say they believe the suspects, who were not on scene when firefighters extinguished the blaze, stole another vehicle and fled the area.

The stolen vehicle is believed to be a blue 2002 GMC Savannah van with the licence plate number AVZC 492. The suspects were last seen travelling westbound on Highway 403 in Hamilton.

Police have not yet released suspect descriptions.