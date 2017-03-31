

Chris Fox, CP24.com





The federal government announced it will contribute more than $1.8 billion to the transformation of GO Transit into a regional express rail network, an initiative that officials say will lead to all-day, every 15 minute service by 2024.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau made the announcement at the GO Transit Willowbrook rail maintenance facility in Etobicoke on Friday morning.

The money is coming from an infrastructure fund set up by the previous Conservative government.

“This will be the single largest transit project that the federal government has ever invested in,” Trudeau said in making the announcement. “The GO network will mean a faster commute, less time in traffic and more money in people’s pockets as they trade their cars for public transit.”

The province had previously said it would fund the entire $13.5 billion cost of the plan, but the investment from the federal government means that some of that money can now go to other transit projects.

According to Premier Kathleen Wynne, “really significant progress” has already been made on regional express rail service, including the approval of 12 new GO stations and the issuing of some requests for proposals.

She told reporters on Friday that federal funding just means the province will be able to build even more transit.

“The province now has the fiscal capacity to invest even more in other priority transit projects throughout the region,” she said.

The regional express rail plan includes the electrification of GO tracks, which will in turn allow faster trains to operate along the lines and 15-minute service to be obtained.

Currently most GO trains operate at a 30 minute frequency during peak hours and along some lines, no service at all is offered outside of the morning and afternoon rush hours.

“We are well on our way to more than doubling the number of peak trips and quadrupling the number of off-peak trips across the GO network,” Wynne said.