

The Canadian Press





MANILA, Philippines -- Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is visiting Manila today to start a three-day visit to the Philippines that will include a leaders' summit of Southeast Asian countries.

One of Trudeau's priorities will be strengthening economic ties to the rapidly growing 10-member bloc, which is known as ASEAN.

The organization is home to a combined 640 million people, including the Philippines, Vietnam, Indonesia and Myanmar.

It focuses on economic, political, security and social issues.

Trudeau is scheduled to visit a women's health centre today before heading to the summit.

He arrives in the Philippines after a visit to Vietnam for bilateral meetings and the APEC leaders' summit.