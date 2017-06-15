

The Canadian Press





MONTREAL - Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has confirmed a $1.28-billion federal commitment toward a major Montreal rail project that will connect the city to its suburbs and to its international airport.

Trudeau made the announcement this morning alongside Premier Philippe Couillard, Montreal Mayor Denis Coderre and Michael Sabia, head of the province's public pension fund manager.

The Quebec government and the Caisse de depot pension fund are also contributing to the $6-billion project.

In January 2015, Quebec and the Caisse announced the agreement to build the electric light-rail network.

The Quebec government had been calling on Ottawa to provide at least $1 billion toward the rail project.

Once completed, the 67-kilometre automated light rail network will include 27 stations and operate operate 20 hours a day, seven days a week. It will link Montreal's downtown to Pierre Elliott Trudeau International Airport as well as the areas north, south and west of the city.