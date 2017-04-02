

The Canadian Press





OTTAWA -- The Prime Minister has gotten in on the April Fools' Day spirit with a lighthearted tweet aimed at former "Friends" star -- and classmate -- Matthew Perry.

Justin Trudeau and the actor, who played Chandler Bing on the sitcom, both attended Rockcliffe Park Public School in Ottawa.

In an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel's late night talk show last month, Perry recounted his memory of beating Trudeau up when they were students.

On April 1, Trudeau tweeted that he wouldn't mind revisiting the brawl.

"I've been giving it some thought, and you know what, who hasn't wanted to punch Chandler? How about a rematch @MatthewPerry?" he wrote.

And on Sunday, Perry responded in turn.

"@JustinTrudeau I think I will pass at your request for a rematch kind sir (given that you currently have an army at your disposal)," he tweeted.

Trudeau's principal press secretary Gerald Butts confirmed that it was a joke after People Magazine reported on the Prime Minister's tweet.

"Gotcha, @people. .poissondavril," Butts tweeted about the article, which made no mention of April Fools' Day.