

The Canadian Press





MONTREAL - Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will be in Quebec today to attend a private funeral and to discuss the Canada Child Benefit.

Trudeau is scheduled to be at the funeral in Montreal of Michael Pitfield, a former senator and clerk of the Privy Council who died last week at the age of 80.

Trudeau described Pitfield as a family friend who was "especially dear" to his father Pierre Elliott Trudeau and their family.

The prime minister will then head to Saint-Bruno-de-Montarville in the afternoon and highlight changes to the Canada Child Benefit.

He is expected to hold a media availability in the town east of Montreal.