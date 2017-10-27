Trudeau in Quebec to highlight changes to Canada Child Benefit
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau stands during question period in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, October 27, 2017 5:11AM EDT
MONTREAL - Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will be in Quebec today to attend a private funeral and to discuss the Canada Child Benefit.
Trudeau is scheduled to be at the funeral in Montreal of Michael Pitfield, a former senator and clerk of the Privy Council who died last week at the age of 80.
Trudeau described Pitfield as a family friend who was "especially dear" to his father Pierre Elliott Trudeau and their family.
The prime minister will then head to Saint-Bruno-de-Montarville in the afternoon and highlight changes to the Canada Child Benefit.
He is expected to hold a media availability in the town east of Montreal.