Trudeau photobombs prom photo shoot in Vancouver
Justin Trudeau runs past a group of students taking prom pictures in Vancouver Friday May 19, 2017. (@AdamScotti /Twitter)
The Canadian Press
Published Saturday, May 20, 2017 9:03PM EDT
VANCOUVER - Canada's most-famous photobomber has struck again, this time appearing in the background as a group of teens clad in prom finery snapped photos in Vancouver.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's official photographer posted a photo to Twitter on Friday, depicting Canada's leader out for a jog along the city's seawall.
The photo's caption reads “Prom season in Vancouver.”
Prom season in #Vancouver pic.twitter.com/pgLUqdkgjd— Adam Scotti ������ (@AdamScotti) May 20, 2017
Trudeau is mid-stride, clad in shorts and a t-shirt, while more than a dozen teens in suits and formal dresses stand nearby, seemingly unaware of the notable runner in their midst.
But another image that appeared on Instagram on Saturday shows the prom goers did spot the speedy prime minister.
Two photos. Two perspectives. Turns out those grads really did know the jogger running past them. The story behind the pics tonight @ 6 #yvr pic.twitter.com/mT0n6fynmn— BreannaKarstensSmith (@BreannaCTV) May 20, 2017
The photo is of Trudeau posing and smiling with the teens.
This isn't the first time Trudeau has been captured in the background of a photo. Last summer, he was photographed shirtless and standing with a surfboard in the background of a wedding on a beach in Tofino, B.C.