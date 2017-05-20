

The Canadian Press





VANCOUVER - Canada's most-famous photobomber has struck again, this time appearing in the background as a group of teens clad in prom finery snapped photos in Vancouver.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau 's official photographer posted a photo to Twitter on Friday, depicting Canada's leader out for a jog along the city's seawall.

The photo's caption reads “Prom season in Vancouver.”

Trudeau is mid-stride, clad in shorts and a t-shirt, while more than a dozen teens in suits and formal dresses stand nearby, seemingly unaware of the notable runner in their midst.

But another image that appeared on Instagram on Saturday shows the prom goers did spot the speedy prime minister.

Two photos. Two perspectives. Turns out those grads really did know the jogger running past them. The story behind the pics tonight @ 6 #yvr pic.twitter.com/mT0n6fynmn — BreannaKarstensSmith (@BreannaCTV) May 20, 2017

The photo is of Trudeau posing and smiling with the teens.