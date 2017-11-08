

Andy Blatchford, The Canadian Press





HANOI, Vietnam - Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he's satisfied with the public explanation provided by a top Liberal fundraiser whose name surfaced in leaked documents that provide details on legal, offshore tax havens used by the wealthy.

Speaking to reporters today in Hanoi, Vietnam, Trudeau says he accepts the assurances made by Stephen Bronfman that he has followed all the rules.

In a statement this week after the release of the so-called "Paradise Papers," Bronfman said he never funded nor used offshore trusts, and that all his Canadian trusts have paid all federal taxes on their income.

Trudeau made the comments in response to a question asking why Bronfman, also a close friend of the prime minister, appeared to still be in his position as a key Liberal fundraiser.

The prime minister did not directly answer the question about Bronfman's role in the party, nor would he say his friend's name in his response.

The questions around Bronfman gave political foes fresh ammunition to accuse Trudeau of leading an ethically challenged government.