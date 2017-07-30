

The Canadian Press





REVELSTOKE, B.C. -- Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he plans to visit British Columbia's wildfire zones in the coming days.

The fire situation remains extremely fluid with shifting danger zones.

Evacuation alerts for residents of 100 Miles House were lifted Saturday evening but shortly afterwards the residents of the village of Clinton and the Chasm Mill Site area, located about 75 kilometres north of 100 Mile House, received orders to evacuate due to the escalating fire threat.

The Cariboo Regional District has also issued an expanded evacuation order for the Clisbako area.

Williams Lake residents, meantime, have been returning to their homes over the past few days after being ordered to leave about two weeks ago.

Trudeau was in Revelstoke Saturday urging Canadians to donate to the Red Cross to aid in relief efforts for fire-ravaged B.C. communities.

He says he will see the extent of the damage caused by the fires, but also plans to salute the efforts of hundreds of first responders who have been working tirelessly to protect communities from the wildfires.

"I known that once again, as we have in challenges in the past, Canadians will step up, stand together and show their compassion," Trudeau said.