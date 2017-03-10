

The Canadian Press





HOUSTON -- Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says increasing confidence in environmental regulators will attract foreign investment in Canadian natural resources over the long run.

Speaking in Houston, where he took part in an influential annual gathering of politicians and executives from the energy sector, Trudeau says resource development companies are looking for clarity when it comes to regulations and carbon-pricing plans.

His comments come at a time when lower crude prices -- and the quick growth of less costly shale oil -- have foreign companies reconsidering their investments in the costly and carbon-intensive Alberta oilsands.

Trudeau says the world is moving towards a low-carbon economy and that innovation in renewable resources and alternative sources of energy will be essential to economic prosperity.

He says he knows different approaches on both sides of the border will suit some businesses differently than others.

But Trudeau says he is convinced that as Canada takes a "thoughtful" approach to its energy sector -- including the fossil fuel industry -- and its leadership on protecting the environment will end up bringing more investors on board.