Trudeau, Scheer talk Parliament, trade in first call after Conservative race
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau attends a G7 session in the Sicilian town of Taormina, Italy, Saturday, May 27, 2017. Leaders of the G7 meet Friday and Saturday, including newcomers Emmanuel Macron of France and Theresa May of Britain in an effort to forge a new dynamic after a year of global political turmoil amid a rise in nationalism. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)
The Canadian Press
Published Sunday, May 28, 2017 1:54PM EDT
TORONTO -- Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his new foe in the House of Commons, Conservative leader Andrew Scheer, spoke by phone today.
Trudeau called Scheer from Italy, where the prime minister is currently on a state visit following the G7 summit.
Scheer was chosen as the Conservative party's leader after 13 rounds of voting by party members on Saturday.
A statement from Trudeau's office said the two discussed making Parliament work for Canadians.
It's one subject Scheer knows well having served as the Speaker of the House of Commons under the last Conservative government.
The duo also discussed the important relationship between Canada and the U.S. and committed to meeting in person in the coming weeks.