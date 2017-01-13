

The Canadian Press





CFB TRENTON, Ont. - Prime Minister Justin Trudeau begins the second day of a whirlwind outreach tour at CFB Trenton in eastern Ontario this morning, where he will have breakfast with soldiers before moving on to a jam-packed day.

Trudeau is set to hold town halls in Peterborough and London, Ont., with a number of photo-opportunities in between including with youth from La Loche, Sask., at the Toronto Raptors training facility.

The prime minister has faced questions on the campaign-style tour about a range of issues including electoral reform, the environment and the government's handling of the Phoenix pay system controversy.

Trudeau told a large crowd that gathered for a town hall Thursday night in Belleville, Ont., that he will stand up for diversity and feminism during Donald Trump's presidency.

Trudeau's tour comes as his own team tries to fend off criticism about cash-for-access events and a recent trip to the Bahamas, where he visited the Aga Khan and travelled on the spiritual leader's helicopter.

Today's leg of the tour will end in London, Ont., before Trudeau heads off to Quebec, B.C. and the Prairies, then the Atlantic provinces and the North.