

Sandie Benitah, CP24.com





Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will once again march in Toronto’s Pride parade.

Pride Toronto made the news official Friday morning.

Last year, Trudeau became the first Canadian prime minister to take part in the annual event.

He will join other dignitaries, including Ontario Premier Kathleen Wynne and Toronto Mayor John Tory.

Pride recently announced another first for this year’s celebration.

Perry Bellegarde will become the first national chief of the Assembly of First Nations to march in the parade and has been named the event’s honoured guest.

Bellegarde said in April that he will aim to end discrimination against those who are two-spirited.

"If there is discrimination, if there is intolerance, if there's racism toward our two-spirited people, that has to end," he told The Canadian Press.

The parade’s national grand marshal this year is also indigenous -- Kent Monkman, a well-known Cree artist.