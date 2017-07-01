Trudeau unveils Canada's newest astronauts
Jennifer Anne MacKinnon Sidey poses for a photo during a press conference in Toronto, Ontario, Monday, April 24, 2017. Jennifer Sidey of Calgary and Joshua Kutryk of Fort Saskatchewan, Alta., are Canada's newest astronauts. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston
The Canadian Press
Published Saturday, July 1, 2017 2:01PM EDT
Jennifer Sidey of Calgary and Joshua Kutryk of Fort Saskatchewan, Alta., are Canada's newest astronauts.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau made the announcement today at the height of Canada Day celebrations on Parliament Hill to mark the country's 150th anniversary.
Sidey is a lecturer with the University of Cambridge, while Kutryk is an air force pilot.