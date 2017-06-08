Trudeau visiting Quebec town where G7 summit to take place next year
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau takes part in a joint press conference on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Monday, June 5, 2017. Trudeau has spent the last five days quietly calling up allies in Europe and Asia as he seeks to forge ahead with climate change policies and international co-operation in a world of "America First." THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Published Thursday, June 8, 2017 5:27AM EDT
LA MALBAIE, Que. - Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will be in Quebec today visiting the town where the G7 summit is to be held next year.
Trudeau's trip to La Malbaie will see him meet with the mayor and local business and tourism representatives this morning before he holds a news conference.
La Malbaie is about 140 kilometres northeast of Quebec City in the picturesque Charlevoix region.
The G7 comprises the seven richest economies in the world, including Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom and the United States.
It will mark the sixth time that Canada has hosted the meetings, including in the Muskoka region of Ontario in 2010, Alberta's Kananaskis in 2002 and Halifax in 1995.